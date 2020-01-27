Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Univest Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Univest Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Univest Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UVSP. BidaskClub downgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $758.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.81. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 23.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

