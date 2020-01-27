Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for John Wood Group (WG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for John Wood Group (LON: WG):
- 1/21/2020 – John Wood Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 431 ($5.67) to GBX 467 ($6.14). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2020 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 510 ($6.71). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2020 – John Wood Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 1/9/2020 – John Wood Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/17/2019 – John Wood Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock.
- 12/11/2019 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2019 – John Wood Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating.
- 12/9/2019 – John Wood Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 370 ($4.87).
Shares of WG stock traded down GBX 9.30 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching GBX 379 ($4.99). 2,084,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 598.60 ($7.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 44.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 381.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 403.31.
In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £2,521.95 ($3,317.48). Also, insider David Kemp bought 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £3,948.35 ($5,193.83).
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.
