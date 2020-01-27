Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for John Wood Group (WG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for John Wood Group (LON: WG):

1/21/2020 – John Wood Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 431 ($5.67) to GBX 467 ($6.14). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 510 ($6.71). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – John Wood Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/9/2020 – John Wood Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/17/2019 – John Wood Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – John Wood Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – John Wood Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2019 – John Wood Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 370 ($4.87).

Shares of WG stock traded down GBX 9.30 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching GBX 379 ($4.99). 2,084,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 598.60 ($7.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 44.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 381.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 403.31.

Get John Wood Group PLC alerts:

In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £2,521.95 ($3,317.48). Also, insider David Kemp bought 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £3,948.35 ($5,193.83).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.