Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFBS):

1/25/2020 – ServisFirst Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

1/23/2020 – ServisFirst Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – ServisFirst Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – ServisFirst Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

12/27/2019 – ServisFirst Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – ServisFirst Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of SFBS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.84. 5,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,564. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,475 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

