Research Analysts Set Expectations for Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of CBU opened at $69.52 on Monday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Stickels sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $204,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,342 shares of company stock worth $911,723. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.