Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 27th (BNS, BRG, BYND, CBU, CCHGY, CDR, CIR, CMCO, COWN, CPSI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 27th:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $134.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $78.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NASDAQ:CRRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CARBO Ceramics Inc. is an oilfield services technology company that provides industry-leading production enhancement and environmental services solutions. By integrating technologies and intellectual capital to design, build and optimize fractures, CARBO delivers complete production enhancement solutions to help oilfield service companies and E&P clients increase the production of oil and natural gas wells and achieve higher ultimate recovery rates. The Company also provides high-performance spill prevention and containment solutions that are engineered to protect the client’s entire wellsite as well as the environment. “

