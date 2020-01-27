Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Short Interest Up 31.2% in January

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson acquired 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $49,790.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at $49,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,469 shares of company stock valued at $332,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 16.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 890.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 93,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,534,000 after buying an additional 639,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

REZI traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 831,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,763. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

