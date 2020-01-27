Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Short Interest Down 44.8% in January

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the December 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.04. 12,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.39). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC set a $5.00 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.