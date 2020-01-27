Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/23/2020 – Revance Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/15/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

12/3/2019 – Revance Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2019 – Revance Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RVNC opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 146,444 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76,083 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

