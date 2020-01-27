Reviewing Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and Hospitality Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:SVC)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Hammerson alerts:

This table compares Hammerson and Hospitality Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Hospitality Properties Trust -12.50% -10.78% -3.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hammerson and Hospitality Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 1 3 1 0 2.00 Hospitality Properties Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.29%. Given Hospitality Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hospitality Properties Trust is more favorable than Hammerson.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hammerson has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hospitality Properties Trust has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hammerson and Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $390.30 million 6.82 N/A N/A N/A Hospitality Properties Trust $2.29 billion 1.64 $185.73 million $3.69 6.21

Hospitality Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Summary

Hospitality Properties Trust beats Hammerson on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.