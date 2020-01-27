Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:RBKB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $12.30.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 227.7% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 159,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

