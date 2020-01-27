Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock Sells 3,500 Shares

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $18,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,746 shares in the company, valued at $765,324.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Kevin Maddock sold 3,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $17,815.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $3,920.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $3,940.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Kevin Maddock sold 16,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $65,835.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Kevin Maddock sold 12,326 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $51,029.64.

Shares of RMNI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.16. 129,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,286. Rimini Street Inc has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.13.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rimini Street by 114.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 118.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rimini Street by 103.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 104.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rimini Street by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

