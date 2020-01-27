RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of RNG traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.15. The stock had a trading volume of 602,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,235. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $86.46 and a 52 week high of $201.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.98 and a beta of 0.90.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total value of $68,706.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,665.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $10,973,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,993,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in RingCentral by 285.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

