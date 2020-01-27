Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.67 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $26.67 million and $2.15 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Gate.io, Huobi and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011561 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000901 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, C2CX, Huobi, Binance, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

