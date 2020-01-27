Rise Hits Market Capitalization of $233,861.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Rise has a total market cap of $233,861.00 and $168.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00044512 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000676 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,832,072 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

