Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the December 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,469.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.22. 303,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

