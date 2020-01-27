Rivetz Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $276,999.00 and $1,370.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.