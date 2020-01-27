Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 350 by Deutsche Bank

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 350 price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 354 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 328.92.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.