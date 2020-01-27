Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post $392.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.93 million and the highest is $397.24 million. Roku posted sales of $275.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. BidaskClub cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

ROKU stock opened at $130.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.61 and a beta of 1.59. Roku has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $176.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.36.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,677.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $49,365.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,597,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

