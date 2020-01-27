Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,143 ($15.04) to GBX 1,181 ($15.54) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Investec upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) price objective (down from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 885.88 ($11.65).

LON RR opened at GBX 625.80 ($8.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion and a PE ratio of -4.99. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a one year low of GBX 657.20 ($8.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 687.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 753.60.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £985.56 ($1,296.45). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 546 shares of company stock worth $390,704.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

