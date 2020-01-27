Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 3.0% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded down $2.64 on Monday, hitting $222.95. 2,723,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,541. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.01 and a 200-day moving average of $211.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.11.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

