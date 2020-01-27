Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 114 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,387.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,264.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,011.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

