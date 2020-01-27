Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,900 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 795,400 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,758,000 after buying an additional 1,159,027 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 121,224 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 730,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Rosetta Stone from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

RST traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $18.17. 4,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,919. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.00 million, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

