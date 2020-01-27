Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGTC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of AGTC stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $7.86. 712,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,196. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.71. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

