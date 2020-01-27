RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 5,830,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

NYSE RPT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.70. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,276,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,643,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,675,000 after buying an additional 190,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 105.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 181,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 61.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 145,912 shares in the last quarter.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

