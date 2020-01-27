RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RSA. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 612.45 ($8.06).

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 545.40 ($7.17) on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 559.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 545.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

