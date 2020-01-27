Ruff (RUFF) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $1.76 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ruff

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

