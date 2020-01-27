Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Short Interest Up 29.6% in January

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Cfra lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith purchased 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 189.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.07. 16,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

