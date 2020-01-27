Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. Ryerson has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $411.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 726.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RYI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.