Safe Haven (SHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $950,810.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $950,810.00 and approximately $4,415.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.31 or 0.02686446 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

