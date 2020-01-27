Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Saga (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

SAGA stock opened at GBX 43.12 ($0.57) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $500.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. Saga has a 1 year low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.70.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

