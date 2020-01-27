Sai (DAI) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sai token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.10 or 0.05605203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00129602 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033292 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About Sai

Sai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

