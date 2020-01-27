salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 2.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in salesforce.com by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 740,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.71. 4,222,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average of $157.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total value of $1,158,872.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,015 shares of company stock valued at $70,222,405. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.