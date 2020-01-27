SALT (SALT) One Day Volume Tops $73,103.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $3.90 million and $73,103.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, LATOKEN, Radar Relay and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.03355900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00197581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, AirSwap, Liqui, Upbit, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Binance, Gate.io, ABCC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

