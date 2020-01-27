Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €12.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €12.50 ($14.53) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Independent Research set a €17.30 ($20.12) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.79 ($21.85).

SZG stock opened at €15.05 ($17.50) on Monday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a twelve month high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The firm has a market cap of $835.11 million and a PE ratio of 16.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of €18.66 and a 200 day moving average of €18.00.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

