Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Investment analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

SASR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of SASR opened at $35.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

