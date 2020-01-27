Sanford C. Bernstein Raises easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 1,450

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Main First Bank lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,401.95 ($18.44).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,412.05 ($18.57) on Monday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,435.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,194.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 16.08.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders purchased 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

