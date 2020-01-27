Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Shares of SANM stock traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $32.66. 528,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,240. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78.

In related news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,731,562.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 838,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,306,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $274,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768 over the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

