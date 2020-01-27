Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Up 55.2% in January

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.19. 3,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $292.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 68.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 85.17%.

In related news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 59.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

