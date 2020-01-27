savedroid (SVD) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, savedroid has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. savedroid has a market cap of $249,680.00 and approximately $769.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get savedroid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.39 or 0.05541150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026223 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00126132 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002551 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00032789 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

About savedroid

savedroid (CRYPTO:SVD) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for savedroid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for savedroid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.