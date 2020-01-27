Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,282,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,612,238. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

