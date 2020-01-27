Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,754 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,130,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,233,000 after acquiring an additional 49,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 466,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $42.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $43.52.

