Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,512 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.32% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 271,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,325. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

