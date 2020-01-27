Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.37. 621,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $72.54 and a 1 year high of $98.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

