Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s Largest Position

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,067 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 22.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $27,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 64,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 129,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

