SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Update

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the December 31st total of 735,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of SCPL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 154,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 3,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,100,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.