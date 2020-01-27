S&CO Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

S&CO Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

