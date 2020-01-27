S&CO Inc. Sells 5,230 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

