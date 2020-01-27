Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Downgraded by Fearnley Fonds to “Hold”

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SALT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Pareto Securities cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

NYSE SALT traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $4.00. 878,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $327.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 105,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 24,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 2.2% in the second quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

