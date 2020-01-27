SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Down 30.1% Over Last Week

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $11,063.00 and $35.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

