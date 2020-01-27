Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.43. The stock had a trading volume of 930,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.01. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $3,354,500.00. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $3,063,871.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,351,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.